Run separately, unite later: CF's Iraq election plan

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s State of Law Coalition is continuing its efforts to amend the country’s electoral law, Coalition spokesperson and lawmaker Aqil al-Fatlawi announced on Monday.

According to al-Fatlawi, the current electoral framework has discouraged participation from both voters and candidates, prompting growing demands within the political establishment for legislative change. “The existing electoral law has become unattractive for voters and candidates alike,” he noted. “That is why the idea of amending it was introduced, and there is a degree of responsiveness from some political blocs. The process is now moving forward.”

The reform drive comes as the broader Coordination Framework (CF)—Iraq’s main Shiite political alliance, which includes the State of Law Coalition—outlined its strategy for the upcoming parliamentary elections, confirming plans to compete through separate electoral lists. The alliance also reaffirmed that the vote is scheduled for November 11.

In a statement issued after its 225th regular meeting, held at the office of Badr Organization leader Hadi al-Amiri, the CF explained that although its member parties will run individually, they intend to regroup under a single parliamentary bloc—also named the Coordination Framework—after the elections.

The alliance, which includes several Iran-aligned factions, remains one of the most influential forces in Iraq’s legislature, with considerable leverage across both executive and parliamentary branches.