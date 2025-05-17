Kurdistan Islamic Movement: Baghdad summit a failure of foreign policy

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Kurdistan Islamic Movement described the recent Arab League summit in Baghdad as “unsuccessful,” citing ineffective foreign policy and ongoing political instability in Iraq.

At a press conference, the movement’s General Guide, Irfan Ali Abdulaziz, attributed the summit’s weak outcome to what he described as poor coordination in Iraq’s foreign policy. Limited participation by Arab leaders was cited as a key sign. Several countries expected to attend at the presidential level were instead represented by lower-ranking delegations, reflecting reduced regional engagement with the summit.

Turning to Syria, he referred to what he described as early achievements by the transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s government. In six months, he noted, Damascus had made gains that Iraqi governments had failed to deliver over more than two decades.

Regarding Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections, Abdulaziz stated that the movement had submitted its list of candidates but had not yet decided whether to compete. Full guarantees of transparency, he noted, remain essential—particularly in light of previous electoral experiences that, in his view, denied his party a fair representation.

He also added that the movement had refrained from joining any political alliances, pointing to the ''limited effectiveness'' of opposition blocs in advancing national priorities.