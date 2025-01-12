Iraq’s IHEC appoints Amer Mousa Al-Husseini as head of Electoral Administration

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Board of Commissioners of the Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) announced the unanimous election of Judge Amer Mousa Al-Husseini as the head of the Electoral Administration.

“This decision followed a vote by all members, based on a ruling by the Supreme Judicial Council, which extended the term of the current Board of Commissioners for an additional two years, from January 7, 2025, to January 6, 2027. During this period, the board will continue to fulfill its legal duties,” the board stated.

Al-Husseini's selection is part of the commission's efforts to ensure the continuity of institutional operations and the organization of electoral processes in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.