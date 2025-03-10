Iraq’s 2025 elections: Voter system updated
Shafaq News/ The Board of Commissioners approved an updated voter registration system for Iraq's upcoming legislative elections scheduled for October 2025, the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) announced on Monday.
The IHEC stated that the decision followed a review by the Board of Commissioners, which examined a memorandum from the Legal Committee, dated March 3, with the Electoral Administration instructed to take necessary measures.