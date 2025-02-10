Iraq’s Hilla opens first museum dedicated to local heritage

Shafaq News/ The city of Hilla in Babil province has taken a unique approach by establishing a museum solely dedicated to preserving the heritage of its people.

The Hilla Contemporary Museum preserves household items from different eras, offering visitors a glimpse into the daily lives of the city's residents across generations.

In addition to displaying relics from old Hilla houses, the museum features key exhibits highlighting the city's history and its most prominent figures.