Hilla’s ice cream master blends memory and mastic in every scoop

Shafaq News/ In the heart of Hilla’s industrial district, Faez Jawad Radhi, known locally as “Abu Ahmed,” continues his decades-long pursuit of preserving Iraqi heritage through the traditional craft of making ice cream and sweets.

Radhi gained renown for selling his famous dondurma (ice cream) using heritage recipes that rely on milk, salep, vanilla, fragrance extracts, and naturally harvested ice stored in copper vessels. For many, these recipes evoke the tastes and memories of a bygone era.

“This isn’t just a livelihood,” Radhi said. “It’s a love for our heritage and identity. I work to keep memories alive and pass the message on to future generations.”

Over the years, Radhi has participated in 11 heritage festivals, drawing the attention of ministers, cultural and industry officials, and enthusiasts of Iraqi folklore. A former employee of the Babil Education Directorate, he retired from civil service but not from his passion for the craft.

Radhi comes from one of Iraq’s oldest registered families, and his late father, Jawad Radhi, though illiterate, spoke four languages fluently, earning a reputation as a remarkable and well-known figure in his time. In recognition of his legacy, a statue of Jawad Radhi was installed at the Baghdad Museum on Al-Rasheed Street, depicting him selling orange flower water.