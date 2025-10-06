Iraq’s Babil tears down election ads over infrastructure damage

Shafaq News – Babil

The Hilla Municipality in central Babil province launched a wide campaign on Monday to remove election posters that caused damage to the city’s water network.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that the campaign also covered median strips along 100 Street.

Earlier, Babil Governor Adnan Fayhan al-Dulaimi instructed local authorities to take down posters placed in unauthorized locations. The municipality confirmed that removal operations have already begun as part of a broader cleanup campaign.

Babil is predominantly inhabited by Shia Arab and holds 17 parliamentary seats, including four reserved for women.

Campaigning began on October 3, marking the official launch of the five-week electoral race leading up to Iraq's parliamentary vote on November 11. A total of 7,768 candidates are competing for 329 seats in the Council of Representatives across the country's 18 provinces, representing a diverse political field of 31 alliances, 38 parties, and 75 independent lists.