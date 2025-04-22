Iraq’s unsung hero: 67-year-old fills potholes in Hilla for free

Shafaq News/ At 67, Hakeem, affectionately known as “Uncle Hakeem,” can still be seen driving his modest Kia through the streets of Hilla each day—armed with tar, gravel, and his trusted shovel. For over 12 years, he has voluntarily repaired potholes across the city, seeking no payment in return.

“This is my ongoing charity,” he told Shafaq News. “I have no salary except for the 172,000 dinars ($131) I receive from social welfare each month—barely enough for a week. Still, I work to serve people.”

Despite his age and limited means, Hakeem continues his selfless mission. He lives in a small home with his three sons, sleeping in the kitchen due to a lack of space. He receives materials from local construction suppliers and is supported by traffic police who appreciate his efforts.

“Doesn’t the government have the ability to repave the streets?” he asked, frustrated by the lack of official action. “I work with the simplest of tools, and kind people help me.”

Hakeem’s story drew national attention over a year ago when he met Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, who promised him a plot of land. But according to Hakeem, that promise has yet to be fulfilled. “It’s been one year and four months. Nothing has happened. I want to live with dignity—don’t wait to build me a statue after I die,” he said.

Local residents praise his dedication, and Hakeem remains committed to his cause, guided by the belief that “the best of people are those who serve others.” For him, his humble mission is part of a sacred duty—"a Hussaini service."