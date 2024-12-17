Iraq's Counter Terrorism Service arrests “dangerous terrorist” in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday evening, the Counter Terrorism Service in Kirkuk successfully apprehended a "dangerous" terrorist in the center of the province, an informed security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that "a unit from the Counter-Terrorism Force in Kirkuk managed to arrest a dangerous terrorist based on intelligence information."

"The arrest was carried out under a judicial warrant issued against the terrorist, and he was transferred to a detention facility for interrogation," the source added.

No further details were provided.

In 2014, ISIS seized large swathes of territory across Iraq and Syria, where its then-leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, declared an Islamic caliphate that encompassed areas home to millions. At its height, the group controlled around one-third of Syria and 40% of Iraq. However, by December 2017, ISIS had lost 95% of its territory, including key cities such as Mosul in Iraq and Raqqa in Syria.

Although the group was declared defeated in Syria in March 2019, its sleeper cells continue to launch deadly attacks targeting the Syrian army and US-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.