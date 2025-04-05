Iraq’s Coordination Framework to hold key meeting

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Coordination Framework (CF) is set to convene an important meeting later this week to address a series of “critical” issues, a source revealed to Shafaq News on Saturday.

The discussions will focus on the impact of global oil prices on Iraq’s budget and the timely payment of public-sector salaries. Leaders will also address recent remarks by US President Donald Trump regarding potential military action against Iran and his calls for the dissolution of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), which Washington claims has close ties to Tehran. This comes amid increasing diplomatic pressure from the US on Iranian influence in Iraq.

Additionally, the meeting will cover the details of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani's recent phone conversation with Syria’s transitional president, Ahmed Al-Sharaa.

The CF, Iraq’s largest political coalition of Shia factions, will also review the parliamentary election schedule, considering possible adjustments due to security or logistical challenges.