Iraq’s CF condemns Khor Mor strike as “national threat”

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Thursday, Iraq’s Shiite Coordination Framework (CF), the largest parliamentary bloc, condemned the drone strike on the Khor Mor gas field in the Kurdistan Region, calling the attack a direct threat to the country’s security and economic stability.

In a statement, the bloc said targeting national energy infrastructure “serves only those seeking to weaken the state and obstruct the path of development.” It voiced full support for the investigative committee formed by the caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani to identify those involved and ensure legal action that prevents future attacks on facilities deemed strategic to Iraq’s economy.

CF urged political actors to treat the strike as a “national security threat that must not be exploited for political or factional gain,” stressing that safeguarding vital infrastructure requires a unified national stance and collective responsibility.

The Khor Mor field in Chamchamal district was hit late Wednesday by explosive-laden drones, sparking a fire and causing material damage but no casualties. The attack halted gas supplies feeding 80% of power stations, according to the Kurdistan Region’s Natural Resources and Electricity ministries.

Read more: Khor Mor under fire: A renewed wave of strikes exposes Kurdistan’s fragile energy security