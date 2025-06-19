Iraq’s Al-Sistani warns: Strike on Iran’s top leaders risks regional chaos

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s top Shiite authority, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, warned on Thursday that any strike on Iran’s senior religious or political leadership could ignite uncontrollable chaos across the region.

In a statement from his office in Najaf, al-Sistani denounced the ongoing Israeli military campaign against Iran, stressing that targeting the country’s top leadership would violate religious principles, breach international law, and defy global norms.

“Such a criminal act would shatter regional stability, deepen human suffering, and inflict far-reaching harm on the interests of all nations.”

Al-Sistani called on the international community—particularly Muslim countries—to mobilize diplomatic pressure, halt the aggression, and broker a lawful, peaceful solution to the Iranian nuclear issue.