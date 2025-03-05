Iraq’s 2025 budget tables to reach Parliament by March end

Shafaq News/ The 2025 budget tables are expected to reach the Iraqi parliament before the end of March, an Iraqi MP said on Wednesday.

Ibtisam Al-Hilali, an MP from the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF), told Shafaq News Agency that "the Ministry of Finance will send the budget tables to the Cabinet next week for discussion and voting,” noting that the tables will reach the Parliament before the end of this month.

“The total amount and deficit percentage in the 2025 budget are similar to those in the previous one, with confirmation upon its arrival in parliament,” she added. In June 2023, the Iraqi Parliament approved the draft General Budget Law for the fiscal years 2023, 2024, and 2025.

However, the 2025 budget has yet to be approved due to disagreements between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government over Regional oil and other unresolved issues. To address this, the Parliament voted in February to amend Article 12 of the law, which pertains to the costs of extracting oil from the Region.