Iraq returns death-sentenced convicts from Iran with Interpol’s help

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced the return of convicts sentenced to death from Iran, following coordination with the Arab and International Police Directorate (Interpol).

The ministry's spokesperson, Miqdad Miri, stated, "Thanks to diligent and exceptional efforts by Interpol, and direct coordination with Tehran Interpol in Iran, the Arab and International Police Directorate's teams were able to return fugitive Iraqi convicts."

Miri explained, "The convicts were wanted by the Iraqi judiciary on charges related to kidnapping with terrorist motives and had been sentenced to death in absentia."

"They have been handed over to the requesting authority to receive the punishment they deserve."