Iraq extradites wanted Kuwaiti citizen to authorities under Interpol's legal framework

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Ministry of Interior clarified, on Thursday, that the handover of a wanted Kuwaiti national to Kuwaiti authorities followed legal procedures within the framework of international cooperation through the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol).

In a statement, the ministry addressed reports and photos circulating on social media about the Iraqi Arab and International Police Directorate (Interpol) handing over a wanted individual to Kuwaiti authorities. "As a member of Interpol, Iraq diligently adheres to agreements, treaties, and comprehensive cooperation with Arab and friendly countries within the organization and across various security fields, fulfilling its obligations,” it noted.

The ministry explained that “Interpol received an arrest warrant from Kuwait, along with a search notice issued by the General Secretariat of the Arab Interior Ministers Council against the suspect. Legal procedures were initiated by both the Iraqi and Kuwaiti judiciaries.”

It also confirmed that the extradition was conducted between Iraqi and Kuwaiti Interpol agencies, highlighting that this step reflects “Iraq’s commitments” as an Interpol member. “The Ministry of Interior is actively working to retrieve individuals wanted by the Iraqi judiciary from other countries while facilitating the extradition of individuals sought by nations with which Iraq has treaties and international memoranda of understanding,” it added.

Additionally, the ministry revealed that Iraqi Interpol handles dozens of cases daily, involving suspects from both Arab and foreign countries charged with crimes such as terrorism, drug trafficking, and corruption, which the ministry considers “evidence of Iraq's commitment to international security cooperation.”

On Wednesday, Iraqi authorities arrested Salman Al-Khalidi, wanted on criminal charges and for verbal assaults, and handed him over to Kuwait via the Al-Abdali border crossing. Al-Khalidi had previously stirred controversy with a video targeting the Kuwaiti royal family, which angered Kuwaiti authorities.

In turn, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior thanked Iraq for its “swift and effective cooperation” in carrying out the security operation.