Basra Integrity Committee defends Kuwaiti opposition figure’s extradition

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Basra’s Integrity Committee described the extradition of a Kuwaiti opposition figure as a "correct international procedure," despite domestic criticism.

In a statement, the Head of the Committee, Baydaa Mudar Al-Nahi, stated that "the Kuwaiti defendant [Salman Al-Khalidi] faces 11 charges in Kuwait, and Article 41 of the Riyadh Convention stipulates that a defendant cannot be extradited if their crime is political.”

She further explained that Al-Khalidi’s case represents an exception, as the defendant may be handed over if the crime involves attacking monarchs, heads of state, their spouses, political descendants, or heirs.

“Iraq handed over Al-Khalidi under an international arrest warrant issued by Interpol and the handover was carried out by the Ministry of Interior with the knowledge of the judiciary,” Al-Nahi pointed out.

Outlining the legal framework for extraditing Iraqis, she announced that such cases require a decision from the Criminal Court and approval from the Head of the Supreme Judicial Council.

“Iraq typically extradites its citizens only in rare circumstances and under international agreements. For foreign nationals, extradition is also based on a judicial order through the Ministry of Interior,” she proceeded.

Earlier, Iraq’s Ministry of Interior explained that the operation was carried out based on a Kuwaiti arrest warrant and a request from the Arab Interior Ministers’ Council, in coordination with Iraqi and Kuwaiti Interpol offices, after fulfilling the required legal procedures with the Iraqi judiciary.

In response, the Member of the Parliamentary Human Rights Committee, Nissan Al-Zayer, submitted an official request to the Speaker of the Parliament to question the Interior Minister, Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, describing the action as "a violation of the Iraqi Constitution, particularly Article 21, Paragraph 2, which prohibits the extradition of political refugees to any country."

Basra Governor Asaad Al-Eidani responded to criticism regarding his role in the extradition, asserting that he acted on behalf of the Iraqi government due to the absence of the Interior Minister.

On Wednesday, a security source informed Shafaq News that Iraqi officials detained Kuwaiti national Salman Al-Khalidi, who was sought on criminal charges and for verbal assaults and subsequently transferred him to Kuwait through the Al-Abdali border crossing.

Al-Khalidi had previously caused an uproar with a video directed at the Kuwaiti royal family, which provoked anger from Kuwaiti authorities.

The extradition has generated significant debate in political and human rights circles, with calls for more transparency regarding the reasons and implications behind the move.