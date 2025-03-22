Iraq parliament: PMF law splits vote before session

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Parliament remains deadlocked over the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Law, with political divisions persisting ahead of Monday’s scheduled session.

The draft legislation includes disputed provisions on the retirement of more than 3,500 PMF commanders, including the PMF’s head Faleh Al-Fayyad, who has exceeded the legal age for ministerial roles.

MP Thaer Mukhyaf said recent political understandings have paved the way for passage. “There is consensus among blocs to move forward,” he told Shafaq News, noting that prior objections were rooted in concerns over electoral advantage.

According to Mukhyaf, the government revised the draft to align with legislative standards while preserving the rights of PMF personnel. “Most legal disputes have been resolved,” he stated, referring to retirement entitlements for brigade commanders and members.

A Coordination Framework source, however, ruled out a vote next week, citing a prior agreement to delay major votes during the holy month of Ramadan, ongoing religious observances by Sunni MPs, and the absence of Kurdish lawmakers due to Nowruz holidays.

“The item listed on Monday’s agenda addresses internal restructuring within the PMF, not the Service and Retirement Law,” the source clarified, pointing out that proposals on retirement age had been formulated to protect their rights while enabling institutional reform.

The source also confirmed that the Coordination Framework will convene after Eid al-Fitr to finalize revisions and unify positions with the State Administration Coalition on broader legislative priorities.