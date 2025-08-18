Political deals stall Iraqi Parliament

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Monday, Iraq’s Parliamentary Legal Committee accused the Council of Representatives’ leadership of deliberately extending the suspension of sessions, arguing that political bargaining among party leaders has crippled the chamber.

Committee member Mohammed al-Khafaji told Shafaq News that the paralysis has deepened as the end of the parliamentary term approaches, with the elections set for November 2025, and many lawmakers are focusing on election campaigns rather than legislative work.

He held the speakership accountable, stressing that internal rules allow the presidency to sanction absent MPs, but claimed political deals have blocked enforcement, noting, “Some lawmakers have skipped four or five consecutive sessions without legitimate excuse.”

Parliament has been frozen since August 5, when a dispute between Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani and Deputy Speaker Mohsen al-Mandalawi over chairing authority halted proceedings, leaving key bills — including the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Authority Law — in limbo as blocs pivot toward the November 11 elections.

Independent MP Jawad al-Yasari confirmed to Shafaq News on Saturday that the parliamentary presidency has issued no orders to reconvene or advance pending legislation.