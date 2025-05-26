Kurdistan Parliament’s 6th term faces Federal court challenge

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court will convene on July 6 to hear a lawsuit disputing the legality of the Kurdistan Region Parliament’s sixth term.

Kurdistan Justice Group lawmaker Omar Gulpi confirmed, in a statement, that the case, filed under No. 88/Federal/2025, demands the annulment of the current term, a new election date from the Independent High Electoral Commission, and the return of salaries paid to 97 MPs who have not performed any legislative duties.

“The chamber has been inactive since members were sworn in six months ago. No speaker has been elected, and the body remains without leadership,” Gulpi noted, highlighting that each MP continues to receive 8.2M IQD per month (about $6,300) during the deadlock.

The Kurdistan Justice Group, which holds three seats, has rejected the current assembly’s legitimacy, accusing the authorities of manipulating the electoral process. One of its lawmakers, Hero Attar, took the oath of office but later withdrew from the party’s bloc in protest.