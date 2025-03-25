Iraq "on path to recovery": PM Al-Sudani reaffirms commitment to military welfare

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani reaffirmed, on Tuesday, that Iraq is on a path to recovery, emphasizing that military training and armament remain top priorities for his government.

Speaking during an iftar* gathering with officers and soldiers from the Iraqi Ground Forces Command, Al-Sudani credited the country’s improving security situation to the sacrifices of security forces across various divisions. He noted a decline in terrorist attacks, security breaches, and even general crime rates, asserting that stability is crucial for advancing economic and developmental projects.

Al-Sudani stressed the government’s commitment to ensuring the rights and entitlements of military personnel, particularly in providing housing. He revealed that the Ministry of Defense is finalizing plans to distribute serviced residential plots to eligible personnel as part of the government's pledge to support service members. Additionally, he reaffirmed the state's responsibility to care for the families of fallen and wounded soldiers, acknowledging their sacrifices as fundamental to Iraq’s security gains.

Underscoring military discipline, professionalism, and readiness for sacrifice, Al-Sudani urged commanders and officers to embody these values and instill them among their troops. He highlighted ongoing efforts to modernize training programs and enhance combat preparedness, noting that significant progress has been made in strengthening the Iraqi Army, particularly in weapons procurement.

Iraq’s military armament strategy, he said, involves multiple tracks, including acquiring advanced weaponry and upgrading infrastructure such as military bases and training facilities. The prime minister also stressed the importance of delivering all legally mandated benefits to the families of martyrs and injured soldiers.

Closing his remarks, Al-Sudani expressed confidence that Iraq is moving in the right direction toward national unity and cohesion, calling for a unified national discourse among all Iraqis.

*Iftar is the evening meal to break the fast during the Muslims’ holy month of Ramadan.