Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on Friday proposed forming a committee of regional foreign ministers to visit Tehran and Washington in an effort to resolve disputes peacefully and strengthen regional stability.

During a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Hussein warned of rising regional tensions and the possibility of renewed military operations, calling for practical steps to prevent further escalation.

Araghchi outlined Tehran's proposals for resuming negotiations with Washington, which Iran had presented before the US midterm elections. The proposals include a timetable for renewed talks, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, revisiting understandings reached in Pakistan and additional provisions concerning Iran's nuclear program.

Both ministers emphasized continued coordination among regional countries to ease tensions and promote stability.

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