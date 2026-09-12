Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Tehran

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi discussed the closure of several border crossings between the two countries and possible solutions, the Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

During a phone call, both sides also discussed the attack on Saudi Arabia and a joint committee formed to investigate the circumstances surrounding it.

Read more: Source: Economic penalty behind Iraq-Iran border shutdown

Their conversation covered an upcoming meeting in Oman involving the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, Iraq and Iran to discuss issues related to the Strait of Hormuz.

The two ministers also talked about bilateral relations and the latest developments in Yemen.

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