Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein received a message from his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on Sunday, as Baghdad and Tehran discussed the latest developments in negotiations aimed at regional de-escalation, according to the Iraqi Foreign Ministry.

Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadegh delivered the message during a meeting with Hussein in Baghdad. The ministry did not disclose its contents.

The two sides stressed the importance of continued diplomatic efforts toward peaceful solutions that could reduce tensions and strengthen regional stability.

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