Iraq court reinstates Al-Hasoud as Nineveh Council Chief
2025-05-28T13:47:57+00:00
Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraq’s Administrative Court issued a final ruling invalidating the session that removed the Nineveh Provincial Council Chairman, Ahmad Al-Hasoud.
Al-Hasoud confirmed to Shafaq News that the court ruled the dismissal session held by some council members “illegal,” following several hearings marked by repeated postponements.
Earlier, the council chairman filed a legal appeal with the Administrative Court challenging his removal.