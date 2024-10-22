Administrative Court dismisses lawsuit by Nineveh officials challenging removal from office

Shafaq News/ The Administrative Court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by several local officials in Nineveh against the Provincial Council, contesting their removal from office.

On Tuesday, October 22, the Administrative Court ruled to dismiss the case brought by Ahmed Obeid Al-Issa, the Director of Nimrud Subdistrict, along with other administrative heads who were removed from their positions. The ruling was issued in a session with the option to appeal.

Previously, several local officials in Nineveh had objected to the Provincial Council's decision to remove them from office, arguing that the procedures during the session were unlawful.

The session, which resulted in the dismissal and election of officials for around 20 administrative units in Nineveh, sparked a political crisis that remains unresolved. It also disrupted the council's operations for the past three months, before it recently resumed its sessions.

In June, the Nineveh Provincial Council, attended only by the Future Nineveh Bloc, voted to replace the local officials. The Unified Nineveh Bloc and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Bloc boycotted the session.