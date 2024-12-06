Iraq closes Syrian borders, declares red lines

Shafaq News/ Iraq has closed its border with Syria and reinforced security along the frontier, citing national security concerns, Iraqi Government Spokesperson Basim Al-Awadi announced on Friday.

“The Syrian issue is a matter of Iraqi national security, and Iraq must fully understand what is happening in Syria,” Al-Awadi stated to Russia Today, emphasizing the government’s vigilance amid escalating regional developments.

He revealed that Iraqi authorities have launched diplomatic initiatives involving Syria, Russia, the United States, and Iran. While acknowledging the conflicting interests among these nations, Al-Awadi maintained that “the crisis remains manageable through dialogue.”

Addressing reports of potential plans to divide Syria into separate regions, Al-Awadi declared, “This is a red line for Iraq,” confirming that despite the escalation, Syria has not requested military assistance, “it has sent messages highlighting the severity of the situation, to which Iraq is responding.”

Hinting at Israel's involvement, Al-Awadi remarked, “Before these rapid developments in Syria, Israel was actively striking Syrian army positions.”

The spokesperson also raised concerns about the Al-Hol Camp in Syria, where thousands of ISIS-linked detainees are held. “The prisons in Al-Hol Camp pose a significant threat to Iraq, and we are deeply concerned about the possibility of their release,” he warned.