Global Coalition repels drone attack on Syria's al-Tanf base

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Global Coalition forces repelled a drone attack targeting the al-Tanf base in the tri-border triangle between Iraq, Syria, and Jordan.

The coalition forces shot down a drone launched by Iranian-backed groups 55-kilometer of al-Tanf base, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

The base witnessed to successive attacks carried out by different parties, including attacks by Russian and Iranian drones.

Al-Tanf base is located 24 kilometers west of the al-Tanf al-Walid crossing at the intersection of the Syrian border with Jordan and Iraq, overlooking the Damascus-Baghdad international highway.

The base is surrounded by a deconfliction buffer zone, as part of a 2016 US-Russian agreement aimed at minimizing the possibility of a US clash with Russian, Syrian, or other forces.