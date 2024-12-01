PM Al-Sudani orders preemptive operations against terrorists

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Iraqi National Security Ministerial Council held an emergency meeting on events in neighboring Syria, issuing directives in this regard.

In a statement by the Iraqi PM’s, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, media office, the meeting discussed the overall security situation and developments in the region, especially the events in Syria. Al-Sudani listened to a detailed briefing on the situation inside Syria following the takeover of several areas by terrorist groups.

“The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces [the Prime Minister] also listened to a comprehensive report from the Commander of the Border Forces regarding the conditions and fortifications along the Iraqi-Syrian border.” He praised the measures taken to secure the international borders, stressing “the need for continued vigilance in border security, intensification of intelligence efforts, and monitoring of movements by terrorist groups within Syrian territory,” according to the statement.

Al-Sudani directed all commanders to be present in the field and follow up on their areas of responsibility, especially on the common borders.

The statement revealed that the Iraqi PM “underscored the importance of maintaining preemptive operations and pursuing the remaining elements of terrorist groups,” adding that “he praised recent achievements in eliminating ISIS leaders and operatives and called for maximum efforts to address security challenges. He reiterated that ensuring Iraq’s security remains a top priority for the government and vowed to confront any threat to the country’s sovereignty and territory.”

The meeting stressed the need to unify the national discourse, and for all media outlets to be accurate in reporting information, and not to fall for rumors that could affect internal security and destabilize stability of Iraq.

Clashes between Syrian armed factions and Syrian army forces erupted in the western countryside of Aleppo on November 27.

The factions advanced rapidly in the western countryside toward Aleppo city, and took control of several areas in the Idlib countryside.

On Saturday, the factions took control of the entire Idlib province after capturing several locations in its countryside, including the cities of Maarat Al-Numan and Khan Sheikhoun.

The Syrian Army confirmed it is preparing for a counteroffensive, describing the current clashes as one of the most intense escalations in the region since 2020.