PM Al-Sudani: Events in Syria are aspect of Iraq's national security

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, during its 49th regular session, the Iraqi Council of Ministers approved a series of urgent measures to address security developments in Syria. The session also resulted in several economic and service-related decisions.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's media office, Al-Sudani described developments in Syria as a matter of national security for Iraq. He emphasized that since the formation of the government, efforts have been directed toward enhancing the readiness of security forces and fortifying Iraq's borders.

The Prime Minister also mentioned engaging in multiple communications with leaders of other nations regarding the situation in Syria, aiming to support regional stability and prevent any further escalation. He underscored the importance of coordinating positions with neighboring and friendly countries to avert Syria's descent into more dangerous phases, especially in light of an ongoing war in Gaza that has persisted for over a year.

The Iraqi Council of Ministers addressed various national matters, including funding border security enhancements, initiating free flights for Lebanese nationals wishing to return to Beirut, and approving energy and infrastructure projects such as gas import facilities and school rebuilding initiatives. Measures to streamline investment, tackle environmental commitments under the Minamata Convention, and adjust foreign tax agreements were also endorsed. Additionally, the council approved amendments to regulations on state property leasing for investment and increased funding for stalled projects.