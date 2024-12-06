Iraqi PM calls for a unified Arab stance on developments in Syria

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met with Syrian Foreign Minister Bassam Al-Sabbagh in Baghdad.

According to a statement from Al-Sudani's media office, the Prime Minister affirmed the importance of coordinating with Arab nations to develop a unified stance on regional challenges, especially the developments in Syria.

Stressing the importance of preserving Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, he reiterated Iraq's stance in standing by Syria and its people.

Al-Sudani also highlighted Iraq’s ongoing political and diplomatic efforts to ensure security in Syria, noting that such security directly impacts stability across the region.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Syrian Foreign Minister Bassam Sabbagh arrived in Baghdad for discussions with Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein. The talks centered on mutual concerns, with a particular focus on the ongoing conflict in Syria. They also explored Iraq's proposal to mediate the crisis, including the potential organization of an international conference in Baghdad to address the Syrian crisis through political and diplomatic solutions.