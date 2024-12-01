Al-Anbar authorities ensure border stability despite battles in Syria

Shafaq News/ The situation in al-Anbar province, its surroundings, and the Syrian borders remains stable, official confirmed, on Sunday.

In a statement to Shafaq News, the head of the Security Committee in the province, Saeed Ghazi said, "The security situation in the province is good, and there is no threat to the province, whether internally or along its borders."

He added that “the joint security committee in the province has implemented precautionary measures, including the formation of two combat brigades, one on the Anbar side and another on the Sinjar side. In addition, thermal cameras and drones have been deployed.”

Ghazi emphasized that the Syrian battles are taking place far from the border strip with Nineveh and are distant from al-Anbar.