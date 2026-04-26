Iraq clears former MP Haider Al-Mulla in Baath case

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Federal Court of Cassation acquitted former lawmaker Haider al-Mulla on Sunday of charges related to promoting the banned Baath Party, according to an official document.

The decision overturns a March 5 ruling by the Al-Karkh Criminal Court, which had sentenced him to two years in prison over remarks made during a televised interview under Article 3/123 of the Iraqi Penal Code. His defense team filed an appeal later that month.

In its findings, the Court of Cassation described the earlier verdict as “incorrect” and “contrary to the law,” citing a flawed assessment of evidence. It underlined that al-Mulla denied the accusations and that the recorded material presented did not constitute a criminal act under Article 9 of the Law on Banning the Baath Party.

The court dismissed the case and ordered al-Mulla's release unless he is held on other legal grounds.