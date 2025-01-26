Iraq PM invites US firms to join economic revival, cites "Business-Friendly" environment

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani on Sunday urged US companies to participate in Iraq’s economic revival, describing the country’s investment environment as “attractive and business-friendly.”

According to a statement from Al-Sudani’s office, the prime minister met with Steve Lutes, President of the US-Iraqi Business Council and Vice President of the US Chamber of Commerce.

The two discussed bilateral trade ties and preparations for a forum this year that will bring representatives of US companies to Iraq.

The meeting also reviewed progress on 18 agreements and memorandums of understanding signed during Al-Sudani’s visit to the US last year.

Al-Sudani praised Lutes for fostering collaboration, particularly with Iraq’s private sector, and emphasized his government’s strides in economic reform and digital transformation in banking and trade. He highlighted ongoing efforts to legislate intellectual property laws and integrate global trade standards into educational curricula.

“Our economic reforms have increased foreign investment in Iraq,” Al-Sudani said, inviting US companies to contribute to Iraq’s developmental momentum. “The investment environment is attractive and supportive of business.”

Lutes commended Iraq’s reform efforts, expressing the interest of numerous US firms in entering Iraq’s market, forging partnerships with local businesses, and contributing to economic growth.