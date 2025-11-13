Iraq Judicial Council demands swift government formation

Shafaq News - Baghdad

Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council on Thursday urged election winners to accelerate the formation of a new government, stressing the importance of respecting constitutional deadlines.

The country concluded its sixth parliamentary elections since 2003 on Tuesday, with the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) reporting voter turnout above 56%. According to the final tallies, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s Al-Ima'ar Wal Tanmiya (Reconstruction and Development) bloc has secured the lead in eight of Iraq’s 18 provinces.

Following constitutional procedures, IHEC will submit the certified results to the Federal Supreme Court. Once approved, the parliament must elect a president, who will then nominate a prime minister-designate, paving the way for the next government.

Iraq’s political system is built on power-sharing, with the prime minister drawn from the Shia community, the parliament speaker from the Sunni community, and the president from the Kurdish community.

