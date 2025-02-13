Iraq, Czech strengthen ties with key agreements

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani met with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala in Prague.

Al-Sudani’s media office stated that both sides signed an agreement and five memorandums of understanding across various sectors.

“The ceremony included the signing of an air transport agreement between the Iraqi and Czech civil aviation authorities, as well as a memorandum of understanding between the Iraqi Ministry of Oil and the Czech Ministry of Industry and Trade.”

The media office added that “a draft memorandum of understanding was signed between the Ministries of Interior of Iraq and the Czech Republic, along with a cooperation memorandum between the Iraqi and Czech Federations of Industries, another between the Iraqi and Czech Chambers of Commerce, and a letter of intent with the Iraqi Ministry of Environment.”