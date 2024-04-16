Al-Sudani receives invitation to visit Czech Republic

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has been invited to visit the Czech Republic during his ongoing meetings with his Czech counterpart in Washington.

Al-Sudani's media office said that Al-Sudani met the Czech Prime Minister Peter Fiala and his accompanying delegation at his residence in Washington.

"They discussed strengthening bilateral relations and expanding Czech investment in Iraq's economic and developmental sectors." The Office said,

PM Al-Sudani appreciated the official invitation to visit Prague to explore cooperation and partnership further.

Moreover, Al-Sudani "highlighted Iraq's development and infrastructure projects and emphasized opportunities for Czech companies to invest and collaborate with the Iraqi private sector in various areas."

"The diplomatic ties between the Czech Republic and Iraq were underscored, showcasing mutual interests spanning petrochemicals, construction, healthcare, defense industry collaboration, and educational exchanges benefitting Iraqi students in Czech universities."

Notably, the Iraqi-Czech relations are spanned to various sectors, including transportation.

On October 30, 2023, talks between Ambassador to Iraq Petr Stepanek and Iraqi Minister of Transportation Razzaq Muhaybis al-Saadawi explored the potential participation of Czech companies in forthcoming transportation ventures, focusing on urban public transit, railways, and advanced traffic management systems.

Road vehicles stand out as significant exports from the Czech Republic to Iraq, with exports in 2022 totaling $117 million, encompassing land vehicles and transport means.

In defense cooperation, the Czech Republic regularly conducts training courses for Iraqi Air Force (IQAF) pilots operating L-159 ALCA (Advanced Light Combat Aircraft) manufactured in the Czech Republic.