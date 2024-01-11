Czech Ambassador: Double taxation agreement with Iraq ready for signing
Shafaq News / On Thursday, Czech Ambassador to Iraq, Peter Stepanek, confirmed that the draft of the double taxation agreement between the Czech Republic and Iraq is ready for signing.
Stepanek informed Shafaq News Agency that "the double taxation agreement between Iraq and the Czech Republic has not been signed yet, but the text is ready, and we hope to sign the agreement between the two countries in the coming days."
He added, "The agreement is very important and contributes to the development of economic relations and trade exchange between the two countries. It paves the way for Iraqi and Czech companies to conduct business in both nations, while also reducing the tedious bureaucratic restrictions for companies and their operations."