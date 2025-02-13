Iraq, Czechia boost security, economic, and energy cooperation

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, met with Czech Prime Minister, Petr Fiala, in Prague during an official visit.

According to a statement by the PM media office, Prime Minister Al-Sudani “highlighted the Czech Republic’s important contribution to the multinational effort under the Global Coalition to defeat the Daesh [ISIS] terrorist threat, as well as to meeting Iraq’s development needs following the territorial defeat of Daesh.”

For its part, the Czech PM commended Iraq’s recent progress toward lasting peace, stability, and economic growth, acknowledging its continued pivotal role in counterterrorism efforts across the region.

Both leaders praised the longstanding history of friendly cooperation and strong, multifaceted relations between their countries, the statement added.

Regarding Security and Counterterrorism, the Iraqi and Czech PMs reaffirmed their commitment to counterterrorism efforts within the Global Coalition against ISIS, both bilaterally and through international organizations. Iraq acknowledged NATO and EU missions' contributions, including Czechia’s role.

Iraq and Czechia agreed to strengthen their economic partnership by enhancing trade, investment, energy, and industry cooperation. Key areas include oil refining, mining, infrastructure, and environmental technologies. They welcomed a new Air Services Agreement and environmental cooperation while working to finalize deals on double taxation and investment protection. Iraq’s Development Road project was highlighted as a key opportunity for Czech businesses, with ongoing negotiations to facilitate Czech investments through sovereign guarantees.

They further emphasized closer collaboration in oil and gas, including crude oil exports to Czechia and joint projects in refining, power generation, and renewable energy. “In this context, both sides welcome the Memorandum of Understanding signed with this aim between the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic and the Ministry of Oil of the Republic of Iraq,” the Iraqi PM’s office revealed.

Additionally, Czechia reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Iraqi Air Force’s combat readiness through continued technical assistance.

“Both sides are prepared to strengthen operational cooperation on migration issues between the competent authorities of the Czech Republic, the Republic of Iraq and the diplomatic missions of both countries.”