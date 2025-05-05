Iraq-Lebanon to expand ties after tensions

Shafaq News/ Iraq and Lebanon have expanded bilateral cooperation across the energy, health, and education sectors, despite periodic political tensions and divergent internal challenges.

The two countries reaffirmed their partnership on Monday during a meeting in Baghdad between Iraqi Electricity Minister Ziyad Ali Fadel and Lebanese Ministers of Energy Joe Saddi and Finance Yassin Jaber. The officials discussed ongoing fuel support, technical cooperation, and coordination on regional energy issues.

Despite these shared efforts, recent diplomatic friction exposed underlying sensitivities. In March, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun stated publicly that “there will be no Popular Mobilization in Lebanon,” referencing Iraq’s model of integrating armed groups into the state framework. The remark was widely interpreted in Baghdad as a rejection of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

However, a follow-up phone call between Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Aoun helped defuse tensions, with both sides affirming mutual respect and the importance of political dialogue.