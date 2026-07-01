Industry minister orders leadership shake-up

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Industry and Minerals Minister Muhammad Nouri on Wednesday reshuffled the leadership of several departments and entities affiliated with the ministry.

A ministerial order reassigned and removed a number of senior directors without specifying how many officials were affected or the reasons behind the decision.

The Iraqi government is continuing efforts to improve the performance of state institutions. It is also pressing ahead with its nationwide anti-corruption campaign, dubbed the "Dawn Crackdown," launched on June 28 under Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi. Security sources previously told Shafaq News that authorities arrested more than 67 suspects during the first 24 hours, while informed sources expect the initial phase to target more than 200 current and former officials, politicians, business owners, and other suspects.

Read more: Iraq detains top officials in anti-corruption sweep: What we know so far