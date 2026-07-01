Top Iraqi court upholds constitutionality of Al-Zaidi's nomination

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Federal Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit challenging the presidential decree that appointed Ali Al-Zaidi as prime minister-designate, upholding the constitutionality of the nomination process.

Court documents obtained by Shafaq News show that the judicial panel, headed by Judge Munther Ibrahim Hussein, rejected the case under Article 88 of Iraq's amended Civil Procedures Law No. 83 of 1969. The court also ordered the plaintiff, former lawmaker Raed Al-Maliki, to pay court fees and legal expenses totaling 150,000 Iraqi dinars (about $115) to the defendant's legal representative.

Al-Maliki sought to invalidate Presidential Decree No. 20 of 2026, arguing that Al-Zaidi did not meet the legal requirements for nomination, had a conflict of interest, and was nominated in breach of constitutional procedures.

Representing President Nizar Amedi, Chief Legal Adviser Ghazi Ibrahim Al-Junaybi asked the court to reject the lawsuit.

The ruling is final and binding under Article 94 of Iraq's 2005 Constitution, ending the legal challenge and allowing Al-Zaidi to continue the process of forming a new government.