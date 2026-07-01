PM Al-Zaidi vows modern state, stronger Gulf ties

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi said on Wednesday that his government was entering a new phase focused on building a modern state based on full sovereignty, a strong economy, the rule of law, and stronger ties with Arab, regional, and international partners.

According to a statement from his office, Al-Zaidi welcomed Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi to Baghdad, and the latter conveyed congratulations from Gulf leaders following parliament's approval of Iraq's new government.

The two sides discussed expanding cooperation across a range of sectors to support development and advance shared interests.

PM Al-Zaidi reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening relations with Gulf states, describing them as Iraq's “Arab strategic depth.”

Albudaiwi praised the government's reform agenda, including efforts to strengthen the economy, combat corruption, place all weapons under state control, and deepen cooperation with GCC member states, reaffirming the council's readiness to expand its partnership with Iraq.