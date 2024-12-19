ISIS seized Syrian army weapons, reorganizing forces: Iraqi FM

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein stated, on Thursday, that ISIS is reorganizing its forces, having seized large quantities of weapons due to the Syrian army's collapse and abandonment of its weapon depots, allowing the group to expand its control over additional areas.

During a phone call with Hamish Falconer, the UK's Minister of State for the Middle East and North Africa, Hussein warned of “the dangers posed by ISIS militants escaping from prisons and the deteriorating situation in Al-Hol Camp, which could impact the security in both Syria and Iraq.”

He emphasized the necessity of “building the Syrian political process based on including representatives of all components and the importance of providing sustainable international aid to the Syrian people.”

For his part, Falconer expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of the Aqaba meetings, in which the UK participated, highlighting the importance of continuing these meetings within the same framework to monitor the situation in Syria and track developments there.

The British minister expressed his country's concern over the potential for armed conflict between certain armed factions and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), stating that “the situation in Syria cannot withstand more internal fighting.”