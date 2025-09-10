Iraq launches first-of-its-kind electronic system for document authentication

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein inaugurated on Wednesday a new service called “Tasheel,” designed to authenticate official documents through secure mail, in a step the ministry described as the first of its kind among Iraqi government institutions.

The launch took place at the ministry’s consular department in Baghdad, in the presence of Consular Affairs Director Falah Abdul Hassan and representatives from the Ministry of Communications.

Hussein said the initiative will allow citizens to complete and certify documents electronically, reducing bureaucracy and eliminating the role of middlemen. “This project will serve citizens wherever they are,” he told reporters, stressing that the system aims to increase transparency and curb corruption.

He credited the Ministry of Communications for its cooperation in finalizing the program, extending thanks to Minister Hayam al-Yasiri and the teams involved. “This achievement reflects a productive collective effort,” he added.

The minister underlined that the project is part of a wider plan to digitize Foreign Ministry operations, expressing hope that other ministries will adopt similar measures.

السيد فؤاد حسين يُطلق خدمة “تسهيل” لتصديق الوثائق عبر البريد الآمن: خطوة رائدة نحو أتمتة العمل ومحاربة الفساد – وزارة الخارجية العراقية https://t.co/rVMcIQobGr pic.twitter.com/EMYOCG0LHo — وزارة الخارجية العراقية (@Iraqimofa) September 10, 2025

Earlier this week, Iraq’s Ministry of Communications announced the nationwide rollout of the “Tasheel” platform. According to Zainab Abdul Sahib, Director General of the Iraqi Postal Service, the system is fully developed and operated by Iraqi entities, with no reliance on foreign servers.

She noted that several ministries and universities have already joined the platform, including the Interior, Education, and Industry ministries, as well as institutions under the Ministry of Higher Education. The service is available to all segments of society, including employees, retirees, and students, with documents delivered securely through the national postal service for a small fee.