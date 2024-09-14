1,000 gigabytes: Iraq’s “historic” launch of international internet transit service

Shafaq News / On Saturday, the Iraqi Ministry of Communications announced the successful deployment of the international internet transit service with large capacities, “marking a first in its history.”

Minister of Communications Hayam Al-Yasiri stated, "We have succeeded in deploying international internet transit capacities and enhancing Iraq's geographical position."

"Over 1,000 gigabytes of capacity have been achieved."

In March 2024, the ministry stated that its advisory body approved in its 139th session a new transit project connecting Asia to Europe via Iraq through Turkiye. Additionally, another transit project linking Asia to Africa through Iraq via Jordan was discussed and approved.

Al-Yasiri emphasized the Iraqi government's and the Ministry of Communications' commitment to leveraging Iraq's strategic location and integrating it into the global map as a competitive route for telecommunications traffic through other international corridors.