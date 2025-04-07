Iraq’s TikTok debate: digital growth vs. cultural norms

Shafaq News/ As TikTok, one of the world’s most popular social media platforms, continues to dominate the Iraqi digital landscape with about 35 million users, the Ministry of Communications has pushed for a ban, citing concerns over its “inappropriate” content. Yet, Parliament stands in opposition, warning that such a move would stifle youth expression and hinder economic opportunities. Can a compromise be found to balance digital freedom with the protection of societal values?

Social Media In Iraq: TikTok Tops The List

Social media use in Iraq surged in 2024, with 34.3 million users—73.8% of the population, according to a 2025 report by the Digital Media Center (DMC). This marks an increase from 31.95 million users in 2023, based on data from global digital analytics firms We Are Social and Meltwater.

The DMC attributed the growth to changing online behavior and the growing influence of digital platforms.

TikTok led the way, adding 2.35 million users over the past year. “TikTok’s reach now surpasses that of all other platforms,” the report noted, highlighting its popularity among younger audiences and influencers.

Facebook grew from 19.3 to 20.1 million users, while Instagram climbed from 18.25 to 19 million. Snapchat rose to 18.5 million, up from 17.74 million, and X (formerly Twitter) reached 2.65 million, adding 100,000 users.

LinkedIn saw notable growth, increasing from 1.9 to 2.3 million, reflecting growing interest in professional networking.

Conversely, YouTube declined from 22.8 to 22.3 million users, and Facebook Messenger dropped from 15.7 to 15 million.

TikTok Doesn’t Suit Iraq

Iraq’s Communications Minister, Hiam Al-Yasiri, has urged Parliament to block TikTok, in response to “thousands of appeals from Iraqi families” calling for its shutdown. “This app features content that is not appropriate for our people and families,” Al-Yasiri stated. “We hope Parliament will make a decision, and we will follow through.”

This call for a ban is not new. Back in March 2024, Al-Yasiri revealed to our agency that her ministry had formally petitioned the Cabinet to block the app, condemning TikTok for its role in “tearing apart Iraq’s social fabric.” She further criticized the platform, claiming it offers “no educational or scientific benefit” and is simply “an entertainment tool.”

Shortly after, Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court issued a landmark ruling on blocking online platforms that spread harmful or immoral content. This includes those that promote “debauchery, prostitution, and sexual deviance,” or insult religious symbols and sacred texts. The ruling specifically targets platforms that undermine public morals.

In a follow-up move, the Central Bank of Iraq instructed a halt to financial transactions with TikTok agents operating in the country, based on a directive from the Ministry of Communications.

Personal Motives Behind the Ban?

In Iraq, calls to ban TikTok have sparked heated debates. Economic expert Mustafa Faraj argued that “TikTok has become a main platform for entrepreneurs, especially small traders and creatives. It is used to sell local products, market services, and build personal brands. Banning it would close sales and marketing channels for thousands of young people working in the digital economy.”

“The ban is no minor decision—it affects a young generation trying to build a new economy through their phones without burdening the state with employment demands. Shutting down this avenue is a serious economic loss at a time when the world is searching for new sources of growth,” Faraj told Shafaq News Agency.

For many, the platform is a lifeline. One content creator, who shares reviews and advice on cosmetics, voiced her concerns about the ongoing threat of a ban. “TikTok is a source of income for many who have built a large following and use it to sell cosmetics and other products online,” she told Shafaq News, speaking on condition of anonymity. “They receive and fulfill orders from their followers while offering advice and support.”

Her frustration was clear. “Periodic threats to ban the app worry many people, as it would impact sales and limit communication with followers.”

Reflecting on the underlying motivations, she suggested that “the push to ban TikTok is wrong, and the real motive behind it is unclear. Anything can be used rightly or wrongly—the issue lies with the user, not the tool. So, the Minister’s talk might be an early election campaign or something personal—we don’t know.”

Enforcing a US Agenda?

The Parliamentary Communications Committee, responding to a request from Shafaq News Agency, voiced concerns over the potential consequences of al-Yasiri’s push.

TikTok, according to Committee member Haitham Al-Zarkani, is far more than just a social media platform. “It’s a vital source of income for countless young Iraqis, offering a space for information sharing, business promotion, and even political engagement,” he noted. The Minister’s proposal to block the app, he argued, overlooks its significant role in the economy and public discourse.

Al-Zarkani also highlighted the geopolitical implications of Al-Yasiri’s stance. “TikTok stands as the only major platform not affiliated with the United States,” he explained. “By targeting it, the Minister’s actions seem to contradict Iraq’s stance against American monopolies.” He further suggested that her call to restrict the app might inadvertently align with US interests. “After all, it was Trump who banned TikTok in the US,” he said, urging the Minister to be mindful of the broader context.

The Committee, he clarified, would be the body to handle any such request. “Should the Minister’s request come to us, it will be discussed internally and rejected without being brought to the floor of Parliament.”

Meanwhile, MP Jawad Al-Yasari emphasized that Iraq must remain aligned with global advancements in media. “While keeping pace with the communication revolution is vital, it must not come at the expense of social customs or Islamic teachings,” he stated, stressing the importance of safeguarding citizens' freedoms while navigating the digital age.

Al-Yasari also called for a thorough evaluation of any potential TikTok ban, urging specialized committees to assess the platform’s benefits and drawbacks before a final decision is made.

A Human Rights Perspective

"Freedom of opinion and expression are fundamental rights," Fadhel Al-Gharawi, head of Iraq's Strategic Center for Human Rights, remarked, emphasizing their universal importance across all laws, constitutions, and international treaties. These rights, he stressed, should be guaranteed to all people, as they are foundational to human dignity.

However, Al-Gharawi cautioned that such freedoms should not be unchecked or infringe on societal norms. Social media, designed to serve and benefit people, can sometimes veer away from this mission. “While platforms like TikTok have great potential, in Iraq, they have started to cross the lines of what is acceptable," he noted to our agency.

Rather than resorting to an outright ban, Al-Gharawi advocates for a more balanced approach. He suggested that TikTok, like other platforms, should be regulated to ensure content aligns with public taste and moral standards.

He considered a total ban on the app as not the right solution, and that the government must create a safe and secure environment for people to exercise their rights, ensuring the platform remains accessible while adhering to societal values.