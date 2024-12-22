Iraq’s Al-Sudani orders review of IMDb and SoundCloud blockings

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani directed the Ministry of Communications to review the blocking of IMDb and SoundCloud websites.

In November, the Ministry of Communications blocked the IMDb website due to "inappropriate and immoral" content, the Director General of Al-Salam Company, a Ministry of Communications subsidiary said. “The site was blocked for promoting degrading content, including pornographic films and immoral pages.”

According to a document obtained by Shafaq News Agency, “PM Al-Sudani instructed the Ministry of Communications to reconsider blocking the websites and present such decisions to the Council of Ministers before implementation.”

About The Websites

IMDb is the largest online database, featuring information on films, TV shows, podcasts, videos, and video games. It is also used by critics to evaluate and rate cinematic and television works.

SoundCloud is an artist-first platform driven by a global community of artists and listeners. It provides independent artists with tools, services, and resources to build and grow their careers. Hosting over 400 million tracks from more than 40 million artists across 193 countries, SoundCloud stands as the world's largest audio discovery platform.