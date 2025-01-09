EXCLUSIVE: Iraq aims to make telecom infrastructure “nearly free,” says Communications Ministry

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraq's Ministry of Communications announced its goal to make the country's telecommunications infrastructure “nearly free of charge," urging citizens to switch to fiber optic services for improved internet quality.

Communications Minister Hayam Al-Yasiri told Shafaq News Agency, "We have offered significant discounts to mobile phone companies, up to 45% off infrastructure costs, and provided Fiber to the Home (FTTH) internet capacity for free to companies in support of citizens."

"At the Ministry of Communications, we are proud to have over 4 million fiber optic lines. However, some citizens still experience weak internet service in certain areas due to not switching from Wi-Fi to fiber optics,” she added. “Therefore, we encourage citizens to transition to fiber optic services to improve internet quality."

The minister further affirmed, "We have around two million subscribers to Wi-Fi, and there are some regulatory and contractual issues," noting that the ministry "is working to resolve them as soon as possible."