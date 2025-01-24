Iraqi FM warns of ISIS expansion in Syria

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein has raised alarms over the escalating risk of ISIS resurgence in Syria, warning of the group’s growing territorial control, weapons acquisition, and recruitment of new members following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's regime to armed opposition forces.

Speaking during a panel discussion at the Davos forum, Hussein emphasized, “ISIS-controlled territory is expanding within Syria. The collapse of the Syrian army has allowed ISIS and other groups to seize more weapons, and intelligence indicates a surge in new recruits.”

The minister further stressed Iraq's concerns about the proximity of ISIS to its borders, stating, “ISIS militants are stationed along our borders as well as the Jordanian border, which is a shared concern for us and our regional allies.”

Iraq remains wary of a repeat of 2014, when ISIS overran vast areas of the country amid the chaos of Syria's civil war. Since the fall of the Assad regime on December 8, Iraqi forces have intensified their presence along the 610-kilometer border with Syria, deploying security units across its expanse.

Iraqi security officials have assured that the border is “fully secured” through comprehensive deployment measures. Commanders have conducted field visits to monitor troop readiness and address potential vulnerabilities.

The border, however, remains a critical flashpoint. Its vast and remote terrain provides strategic cover for terrorist infiltration and operations. The area has also been a key route for smuggling activities, including drugs, weapons, and militants.