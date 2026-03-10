New attack targets Baghdad airport area, injuries reported

2026-03-10T16:36:33+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

An attack targeted the vicinity of Baghdad International Airport on Tuesday evening, striking areas near the US-operated Victoria military base and the headquarters of Iraq’s Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS), a security source told Shafaq News.

Preliminary information indicates that several members of the Counter-Terrorism Service were injured in the incident.

Security forces have begun assessing the damage and gathering further details as investigations continue.

